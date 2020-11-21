Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Lake Street Capital

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:FKWL opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.98 million, a P/E ratio of 44.75 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. Franklin Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.74.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.45. Franklin Wireless had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 31.59%.

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include mobile hotspots, routers, trackers, and other devices, which integrates hardware and software enabling machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrum of applications based on 5G/4G wireless technology.

