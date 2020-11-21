Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FPRUY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Main First Bank upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.44. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

