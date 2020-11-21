Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 28.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Garmin by 8.4% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 121,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 41.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 28,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.29.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $114.49 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $120.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day moving average of $97.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.