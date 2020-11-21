Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

GBERY stock opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. Geberit has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.42.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

