GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Sells $22,672.45 in Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $22,672.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,081.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GNMK stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. Research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $187,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 79,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

