George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) PT Lowered to $122.00 at CIBC

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WNGRF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered George Weston from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on George Weston from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on George Weston from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Get George Weston alerts:

WNGRF opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.06. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $84.09.

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.