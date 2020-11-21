GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $795.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $878,464.30 and $795.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,617.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.75 or 0.02754081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.60 or 0.00443637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.96 or 0.01450011 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.38 or 0.00662693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00032737 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00353080 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00125425 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

