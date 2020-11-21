GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $265.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.00.

GNNDY opened at $236.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.54. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $123.32 and a 52-week high of $236.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.34 and its 200-day moving average is $191.12.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

