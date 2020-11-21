Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CAO Pamela B. Burke Sells 4,054 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 4,054 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $152,025.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE GO opened at $38.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 21.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 71.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,009,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $902,000.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.