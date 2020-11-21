Guider (GDR) Achieves Market Cap of $7,740.86

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Guider token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a total market cap of $7,740.86 and approximately $127.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Guider has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00076062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00392103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00022540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00027697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.48 or 0.02801232 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider (GDR) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

