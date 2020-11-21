GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GVC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L) from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L) from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,220 ($15.94) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L) in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,281 ($16.74) target price on shares of GVC Holdings PLC (GVC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,082.17 ($14.14).

GVC stock opened at GBX 974.80 ($12.74) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,010.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 851.46. GVC Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 292.70 ($3.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

