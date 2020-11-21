Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Director Kimberly Schaefer Buys 27,500 Shares of Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Director Kimberly Schaefer bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $38,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFV opened at $1.35 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

