Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) General Counsel Tara Charnes Purchases 12,214 Shares

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) General Counsel Tara Charnes purchased 12,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $16,977.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 150,782 shares in the company, valued at $209,586.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.16. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $14.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

