Halma plc (HLMA.L) (HLMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,381 ($31.11) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,433.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,295.38. Halma plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,609 ($34.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion and a PE ratio of 51.09.

HLMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 2,140 ($27.96) to GBX 2,190 ($28.61) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,085 ($27.24).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

