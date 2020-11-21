Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Cut to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hannover Rück from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hannover Rück from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at $85.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.91. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $56.15 and a twelve month high of $104.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

