Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) (ETR:INH) a €38.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) (ETR:INH) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Get INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR INH opened at €31.15 ($36.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $761.63 million and a PE ratio of -30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. INDUS Holding AG has a 1-year low of €20.75 ($24.41) and a 1-year high of €41.30 ($48.59). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.66.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.