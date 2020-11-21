Head-To-Head Contrast: FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (FTAC) and Its Rivals

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: FTAC) is one of 157 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare FinTech Acquisition Corp. III to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Competitors 81 160 135 4 2.16

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 11.65%. Given FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FinTech Acquisition Corp. III N/A $4.28 million 63.17 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Competitors $997.45 million -$65.52 million 8.60

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FinTech Acquisition Corp. III and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinTech Acquisition Corp. III N/A 49.96% 0.71% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III Competitors -33.11% -38.75% -6.66%

Risk and Volatility

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s rivals have a beta of 0.01, meaning that their average stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About FinTech Acquisition Corp. III

There is no company description available for Paya Holdings Inc.

