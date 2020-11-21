Head to Head Contrast: Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) vs. Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) and Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Hurco Companies has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hurco Companies and Senseonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurco Companies 3.92% 3.09% 2.45% Senseonics -772.96% N/A -117.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hurco Companies and Senseonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hurco Companies $263.38 million 0.73 $17.50 million N/A N/A Senseonics $21.30 million 4.28 -$115.55 million ($0.67) -0.55

Hurco Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hurco Companies and Senseonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurco Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Hurco Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Senseonics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Hurco Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Senseonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hurco Companies beats Senseonics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Cos., Inc. is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support. The company was founded by Edward Humston and Gerald V. Roch in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

