Head-To-Head Review: Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) & Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) and Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Evergy and Exelon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy 0 3 5 0 2.63 Exelon 1 1 2 0 2.25

Evergy presently has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.91%. Exelon has a consensus target price of $46.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.46%. Given Evergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Evergy is more favorable than Exelon.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of Evergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Exelon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Evergy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Exelon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Evergy and Exelon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy 12.64% 8.09% 2.65% Exelon 7.15% 9.24% 2.55%

Volatility & Risk

Evergy has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelon has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evergy and Exelon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy $5.15 billion 2.40 $669.90 million $2.89 18.86 Exelon $34.44 billion 1.19 $2.94 billion $3.22 13.00

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than Evergy. Exelon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Evergy pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Evergy pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exelon pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Evergy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Evergy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Evergy beats Exelon on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources. The company has approximately 10,100 circuit miles of transmission lines; 39,700 circuit miles of overhead distribution lines; and 12,700 circuit miles of underground distribution lines. It serves approximately 1,604,300 customers, including residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, finance, supply management, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

