Head-To-Head Review: Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) vs. StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD)

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) and StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Meridian Bioscience has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Meridian Bioscience and StageZero Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bioscience 18.22% 21.11% 12.43% StageZero Life Sciences 217.39% N/A -61.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Meridian Bioscience and StageZero Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bioscience 0 0 3 0 3.00 StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meridian Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.37%. Given Meridian Bioscience’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Meridian Bioscience is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meridian Bioscience and StageZero Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bioscience $201.01 million 4.05 $24.38 million $0.68 27.94 StageZero Life Sciences $140,000.00 174.79 -$3.48 million N/A N/A

Meridian Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than StageZero Life Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Meridian Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Meridian Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Meridian Bioscience beats StageZero Life Sciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms and technologies, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; rapid fluorescence-based immunoassay platform under the Curian brand; rapid single-use immunoassays under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brand names; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; and anodic stripping voltammetry, an electrical chemical sensor platform for quantitative determination under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands. This segment's products are primarily used in the detection of infectious diseases caused by various bacteria, viruses, parasites, and pathogens. Its products consists of gastrointestinal assays, including tests for C. difficile, Enterohemorrhagic E. coli, Campylobacter jejuni, H. pylori, Cryptosporidium, giardia lamblia, and calprotectin; respiratory illness assays, such as tests for Group A Streptococcus, Influenza, M. pneumoniae, Bordetella pertussis, and respiratory syncytial virus; blood chemistry assays; and tests for Group B Streptococcus, Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhea, Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1 and Type 2, and Malaria. This segment sells its products through direct sales force and independent distributors to acute care hospitals, reference laboratories, outpatient clinics, and physician office laboratories. The Life Science segment offers bulk antigens, antibodies, PCR/qPCR reagents, nucleotides, and bioresearch reagents used by researchers, agri-bio companies, and IVD manufacturing companies. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

