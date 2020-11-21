HEX Trading Down 47.5% This Week (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 47.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HEX has a total market capitalization of $736.74 million and approximately $7.48 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006959 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00076569 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001000 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00020427 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005313 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About HEX

HEX (HEX) is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEX is hex.win

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.