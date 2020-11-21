Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $29,536.00. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,756,000 after acquiring an additional 530,841 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth $7,419,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 345,293 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 291,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 220,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.