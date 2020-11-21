Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

HOMB opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $29,536.00. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,756,000 after purchasing an additional 530,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,179,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,519,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,808,000 after buying an additional 291,317 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,848,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,232,000 after buying an additional 125,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.