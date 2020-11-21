Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of HFBL opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.57. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) by 264.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

