HyperQuant One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,159.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Hotbit, Kryptono and Bilaxy. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $62,613.22 and approximately $2,159.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00028516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00156960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.00942949 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00234805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00094573 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00359704 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001480 BTC.

HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant

HyperQuant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kryptono, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

