IDEX Price Tops $0.0429 on Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $23.06 million and $405,673.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00028384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00156186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00933139 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00234255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00094261 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00359897 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001500 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,123,329 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

