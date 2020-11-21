Ignis (IGNIS) Price Hits $0.0230

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Ignis token can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Upbit and Coinbit. Ignis has a market cap of $17.48 million and approximately $943,093.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ignis has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00028384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00156186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00933139 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00234255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00094261 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00359897 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, STEX, Indodax, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Coinbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

