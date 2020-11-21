Immofinanz’s (IMMZF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Immofinanz (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMMZF opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00. Immofinanz has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Immofinanz Company Profile

IMMOFINANZ AG acquires, develops, owns, rents, and manages properties primarily in Austria, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, and Hungary. It develops office, retail, and other properties. The company manages offices under myhive brand; retail parks under STOP SHOP brand; and shopping centers under VIVO! brand.

