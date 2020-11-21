Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Imperial Brands from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.