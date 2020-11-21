Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IBTX has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of IBTX opened at $57.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.97.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $55,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 19,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

