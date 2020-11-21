Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $57.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.97.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $55,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,809,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,372,000 after acquiring an additional 594,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 242,753 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 451,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 428,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 64,249 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

