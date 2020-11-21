Insider Buying: CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director Purchases 640 Shares of Stock

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director Karl G. Baily acquired 640 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $120.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.76. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. Equities research analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBFV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 27.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.