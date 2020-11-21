Insider Buying: Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) Insider Acquires £4,058.40 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79) per share, with a total value of £4,058.40 ($5,302.33).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 215 shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,936 ($25.29) per share, with a total value of £4,162.40 ($5,438.20).
- On Thursday, September 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 200 shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,088 ($27.28) per share, with a total value of £4,176 ($5,455.97).
CCH opened at GBX 2,237 ($29.23) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,966.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,010.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a one year low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.20) and a one year high of GBX 2,933 ($38.32).
Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.
See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.