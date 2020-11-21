Insider Buying: Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) Insider Acquires £4,058.40 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79) per share, with a total value of £4,058.40 ($5,302.33).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 215 shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,936 ($25.29) per share, with a total value of £4,162.40 ($5,438.20).

On Thursday, September 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 200 shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,088 ($27.28) per share, with a total value of £4,176 ($5,455.97).

CCH opened at GBX 2,237 ($29.23) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,966.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,010.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a one year low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.20) and a one year high of GBX 2,933 ($38.32).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCH. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,650 ($34.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,346.25 ($30.65).

Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

