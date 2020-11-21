Insider Buying: Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH) Insider Buys £149.40 in Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH) insider Samir Desai purchased 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($195.19).

Samir Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 24th, Samir Desai purchased 25,000 shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

FCH opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Friday. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 21.95 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 139 ($1.82). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.44. The stock has a market cap of $286.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.86.

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

