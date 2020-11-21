Insider Selling: The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) Insider Sells £1,020,000 in Stock

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) insider John Treharne sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67), for a total value of £1,020,000 ($1,332,636.53).

John Treharne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 9th, John Treharne sold 275,000 shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total value of £407,000 ($531,748.11).

GYM stock opened at GBX 215.05 ($2.81) on Friday. The Gym Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 152.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $215.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27.

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (14.90) (($0.19)) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Gym Group plc will post 889.9999463 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GYM shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 292.50 ($3.82).

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

