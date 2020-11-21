Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives $22.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFSPF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:IFSPF opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. Interfor has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

