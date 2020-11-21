Intermediate Capital Group’s (ICGUF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS ICGUF opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. Intermediate Capital Group has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $22.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93.
Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile
