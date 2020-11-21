International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Price Target Cut to GBX 228

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 287 ($3.75) to GBX 228 ($2.98) in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IAG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 229.56 ($3.00).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 157.85 ($2.06) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 180.91. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a one year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In related news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total transaction of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

