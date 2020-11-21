Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 170,176 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

NYSE:VVR opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

