Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Invesque from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Invesque from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $130.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.97. Invesque has a 1-year low of C$1.45 and a 1-year high of C$7.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.27.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

