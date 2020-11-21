Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ISBC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.10.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.09. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

In other news, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,980 shares in the company, valued at $443,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5,896.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.