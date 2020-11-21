iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $161.51 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.38 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.45.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

