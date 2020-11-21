iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 100,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,467 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $110.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.60. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

