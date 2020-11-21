iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,609 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,895,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,467 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period.

IWN opened at $120.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.33.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

