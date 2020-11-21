iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,349,000 after buying an additional 563,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,490,000 after purchasing an additional 313,275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,442,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,801 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 599,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 577,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $122.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.55.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

