J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JSAIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

JSAIY opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.46.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

