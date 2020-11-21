Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JACK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer raised Jack in the Box to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.84.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

NASDAQ JACK opened at $91.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.66. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $94.51.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,659.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $255,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 64.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 18,022 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 11.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.