Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

JAMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jamf from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jamf presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.78.

NYSEARCA:JAMF opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. Jamf has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $51.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35.

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,585,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,305,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,259,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,837,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,824,000.

