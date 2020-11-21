Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) a €58.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COK has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cancom SE (COK.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €52.00 ($61.18).

ETR COK opened at €44.56 ($52.42) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €47.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38. Cancom SE has a 52 week low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 52 week high of €59.05 ($69.47).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

