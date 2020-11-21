Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) a €17.20 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €19.76 ($23.24).

FRA:DTE opened at €14.87 ($17.49) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.53.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

